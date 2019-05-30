|
McCready
Shirley Doreen Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital on 20th May, aged 76 years.
A service in celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Wednesday 5th June, 1.30pm at Milton Cemetery Chapel, Portsmouth.
All who knew Shirley
are very welcome to attend.
Flowers or donations, if preferred,
will be gratefully received for the benefit of 'The British Heart Foundation' and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service, 319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795 www.searsons.net.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 30, 2019
