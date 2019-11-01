|
MARTIN Shirley Anne Peacefully passed away in Q A Hospital, Cosham, on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 aged 82.
Service to be held in her memory at Portchester Crematorium, North Chapel on Monday 11th November 12.15. Enquiries to
North End Funeralcare, London Road, North End, Portsmouth 02392 698185
~
Mum, we're heartbroken.
You were the strength that glued
us all together and my best friend.
I could never have asked
for a better mum.
Now at peace and where you've wanted to be for so long,
back in Dad's arms.
We love and miss you so much.
Val and Bob xx
Mum, your were the nicest,
kindest mum.
You will always be in my heart
and I'm so lost without you.
Rest peacefully now you're with Dad.
Your son Pete xx
Mum, I feel so privileged to
have been your son.
You loved me unconditionally and were the best mother anyone could wish for.
We will miss you forever.
John and Gill xx
Nanny, I miss you so much but am glad you're at peace now with Grampy.
I will always have you in my heart,
I promise.
Love and hugs, Lauren xx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 1, 2019