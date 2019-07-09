Home

Carrells Funeral Service
4 Town Hall Road
Havant, Hampshire PO9 1AN
023 9298 7893
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
14:30
The Oaks Crematorium
Havant
Sheila Sumner

Sheila Sumner Notice
SUMNER Sheila Nada Passed away peacefully,
after short illness,
on 11th June 2019,
aged 85 years.
Much loved Mother and Grandmother, she will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all her loving family
and many friends.
Reunited with her beloved Len after so many years apart.

Funeral service will be held on
Monday 15th July 2019 at 2.30pm in
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.

Family flowers only but please make charitable donations to
Cancer Research UK, c/o
Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 9, 2019
