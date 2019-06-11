|
|
|
Boyland Sheila Sheila (née Lyons) passed away peacefully at home on the
24th May 2019 aged 81.
Beloved wife of Michael, a much loved mother to Debbie and Jennifer, an adoring nan and great nana to Amy and Michael and a dear sister to Pat.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 15.15.
Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated to Cancer Research UK c/o The Co-op Funeralcare, 131 Eastney Road, Eastney, Hants, PO4 8DZ.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 11, 2019
Read More