Notice Condolences

Sharon Blanchard Notice
BLANCHARD Sharon Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on
4th November 2019.
Taken from us far too soon.
Greatly loved and missed by her parents Allan and Jean,
husband Neil and sons
Adam and Thomas
and by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 25th November 2019 at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant at
10.00am. Wake to follow after the service at the Brookfield Hotel, Emsworth.
Family flowers only please but donations in Sharon's memory are greatly appreciated and can be
made payable to 'The Rowans Hospice', c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road,
Waterlooville, PO7 7DU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 15, 2019
