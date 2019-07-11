|
|
|
BATTY Sandra My dearest sister died suddenly 22nd June 2019,
born 27th June 1949 to
June and Wally Batty (Deceased).
Beloved sister of Debbie and Charlie, sister in law to John, most loved aunt to Rachael, Michael, Simon, Rachel, Scott, Kate and Rosie, great aunt to Brad, Matthew, Cerys and Teddie.
Funeral at The Oaks, Havant,
10.45am on Wednesday 17th July.
In celebration of her life wear any bright colours you wish, no dress code. Donations to WWF.
God bless my darling,
sleep tight.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 11, 2019