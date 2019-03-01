Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Wallis
125-127 West Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UF
02392 378824
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:30
St Nicholas Church
Boarhunt
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Mitchell

Notice Condolences

Ruth Mitchell Notice
Mitchell Ruth Marion Sadly passed away February 24th 2019, aged 83 years.
Our beautiful, clever, inspirational Mother, taken too soon but reunited with her husband Roy on his Birthday. Words cannot express our love for you.
Adored by her children Neil & Allison. Beloved Grandmother to Danny, Charley, Charlie & Cassie & will be deeply missed by Great-Grandchildren Maya & Elsie.
Special love & thanks to all her friends, especially Colin & Pat.
Service will take place on March 8th 2019 at 1.30pm at St Nicholas Church, Boarhunt followed by cremation at
Portchester Crematorium.
No flowers please.
Donations if desired to Rowans Hospice, c/o Taylor & Wallis,
125-127 West Street, Portchester,
Fareham, PO16 9UF
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices