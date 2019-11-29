|
Easom (nee Tett)
Ruth Naomi Ruth passed away in
Countess Mountbatten Hospice
on 9th November 2019 aged 63,
after losing her battle with Cancer.
She is survived by husband Chris
and son Mathew.
The funeral service will be held
on Thursday 5th December in
Portchester Crematorium
South Chapel at 2:15pm.
Flowers welcome. Donations if desired can be made payable, by cheque, to Countess Mountbatten Hospice and sent c/o to A G Stapleford & Sons,
10 West Street, Portchester,
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UZ.
Tel: 02392 000692
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 29, 2019