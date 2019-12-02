Home

Russell Luen-Price Notice
Luen-Price Russell Sadly passed away on
Sunday 17th November 2019 at Cosham Court Nursing Home.
Aged 72 years.

Rest in Peace Brother, Dad & Grandad, you are so greatly missed
and always will be.
Love Paul, Sandra, Sarah, Amanda, Anton, David, Samuel, Sonny & Jude x x

Funeral will be held on
Monday 16 th December 2019 at 2:45pm in Portchester Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to Dementia UK and sent
c/o A.G. Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth,
PO2 7JN Tel: 02392 671444
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 2, 2019
