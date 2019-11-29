Home

A G Stapleford & Sons
6 Powerscourt Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 7JN
023 9298 4828
Rudziak Rudi Rudi passed away peacefully on
Sunday 17th November, aged 93 years.

Rudi was a very special and much loved gentleman and he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Marian,
family and friends

Funeral service will be held on Monday December 9th 2019 in St Swithun's Church, Waverley Road at 10.00am, followed by a private committal in Portchester crematorium at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired, can be made online or alternatively by cheque, payable to, British Heart Foundation, Alzheimers Society or Rocky Appeal and can be sent c/o A G Stapleford & Sons, 6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 29, 2019
