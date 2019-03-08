Home

Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Portsmouth)
LAWNSWOOD , 245 FRATTON ROAD
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5PA
023 9282 4831
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00
Portchester Crematorium
Ruby Jessey Notice
JESSEY Ruby Violet Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd February 2019 aged 94 years
leaving her husband Ron, of 74 years,
broken hearted, her son Trevor
and Sandra, devastated.

A loving grandma,
always remembered by
Adele and Grant, Theresa and Gareth.
Great Grandma to Kayleigh and Dom, Chloe and Stuart, Oliver,
Thomas and Annabelle.
Great Great Grandma to
Harrison and Charlie.

Funeral service to be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 18th March 2019 at 12pm.
Flowers may be sent to
Barrells Funeral Directors,
245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 8, 2019
