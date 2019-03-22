Home

Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Waterlooville)
380 London Rd
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7TA
023 9226 9000
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
14:30
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium
Bartons Road
Havant
Roy Truby Notice
TRUBY Roy Douglas Sadly passed
away at The Mary Rose Manor in Portsmouth on March 18th 2019, at the age of 82.

He will always be in our hearts
and lovingly remembered by
his wife Tricia and family.

Roy was a pattern maker for Lucy's
in Oxford for many years until he
moved to Portsmouth with his family and finally worked as a caretaker at
Cowplain School until he retired.

The funeral service will be held at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant PO9 5NA
at 2.30pm on 1 st April 2019.
All are welcome to attend.

Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Dementia or
Alzheimer's Research c/o
Barrells Funeral Directors,
380 London Rd, Waterlooville PO7 7TA
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 22, 2019
