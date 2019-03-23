|
|
|
Hills Roy Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 16th March 2019, aged 59,
at Queen Alexandra Hospital with his loving family around him,
he will be loved and missed by every one that knew him.
Funeral Service to take place at
St George's Church on
Thursday 28th March 2019 at 2.00pm followed by a committal at
Portchester Crematorium in
the South Chapel.
All flowers welcome
C/o Forever Together Funeral Care
8 Charlotte Street
Portsmouth
PO1 4AJ
02392733645
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More