HABENS Roy Kenneth Passed away 24th May 2019,
aged 90 years.
A loving father & grandfather
who will be greatly missed by all.
Reunited with Mum at last.
Lots of love Simon,
Sharon, Nathan & Lauren.
Anne & Ian, Simon, Toni & Joshua.
Funeral Service to be held
at Ann's Hill Cemetery Chapel
on Thursday 13th June at 12:00pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Any donations to
"Macmillan Cancer Support"
may be sent c/o
Churcher & Tribbeck
Funeral Directors,
3 Stoke Road, Gosport,
PO12 1LT 023 9258 0755
Published in Portsmouth News on June 3, 2019
