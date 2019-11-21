|
|
|
Bartlett Roy Kenneth
Dad, you will be sadly missed,
but our memories of all the good
times we had will be with us forever.
Love David & Tina xx
Dad, Gone but never forgotten -
thank you for the fun and laughter.
Rest in peace.
Love Robert & Marie
So grateful to have grown up
with our day trips, fun memories
& your stories from a life well lived.
Love you always Granddad -
Maddie, Jason, Rob & Layla xxxx
Granddad, thanks for all the brilliant memories, like you dressing up as Father Christmas, being down
your allotment, all the wonderful holidays and so many more.
We will miss you and we are so lucky
to have such an amazing granddad.
We love you....no skylarking.
From Jimmy, Lewis, Harry,
Mhairi and Cameron xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 21, 2019