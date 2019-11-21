|
Bartlett Roy Kenneth Peacefully passed away on
13th November 2019, aged 89 years.
Funeral Service is to take place
on Tuesday 26th November
at Kingston Chapel at 10.00,
followed by burial at
Kingston Cemetery at 10.30.
The family warmly invite you back
to The Farmhouse & Inn Lodge,
Burrfields Road, PO3 5HH,
(The Lounge Suite)
for light Refreshments.
Flowers welcome by all c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
65 Tangier Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 6JH. Tel 02392 698362.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 21, 2019