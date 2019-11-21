Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00
Kingston Chapel
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30
Kingston Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Bartlett

Notice Condolences

Roy Bartlett Notice
Bartlett Roy Kenneth Peacefully passed away on
13th November 2019, aged 89 years.
Funeral Service is to take place
on Tuesday 26th November
at Kingston Chapel at 10.00,
followed by burial at
Kingston Cemetery at 10.30.
The family warmly invite you back
to The Farmhouse & Inn Lodge,
Burrfields Road, PO3 5HH,
(The Lounge Suite)
for light Refreshments.
Flowers welcome by all c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
65 Tangier Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 6JH. Tel 02392 698362.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -