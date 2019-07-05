Home

Rosemary Pockley

Rosemary Pockley Notice
POCKLEY Rosemary OBE Peacefully in Brookfield Residential Home on
27th June, 2019, aged 80.
Beloved wife of Ewen, deeply loving mother to Patricia and Michael, and grandmother to Ellie, Tim and Jakub.
Funeral service 11.00am, 25th July Holy Rood Church, Stubbington followed by cremation at Portchester Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations in lieu will support Save The Children Fund and the Waterfall Trust, Southampton.
Enquiries please to Churcher and Tribbeck Funeral Directors PO14 2JG, 01329 664444
Published in Portsmouth News on July 5, 2019
