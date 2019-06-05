|
|
|
McMENEMY
Rosemary Margaret Sadly passed away on 15th May 2019 aged 87 years.
Funeral service to be held
at St Thomas a Beckett, Warblington
on Wednesday 12th June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, but donations to Dementia UK
Would be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made via cheque,
Made payable to the charity and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road,
Waterlooville PO7 7DU
or on her tribute page online at www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on June 5, 2019
