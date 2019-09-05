|
|
|
Barry Rosemary Aged 84, passed away unexpectedly on the 13th August 2019, surrounded
by her family and friends.
She had survived her husband Tony,
of 63 years and although she had become increasingly frail her passing
is a great shock to her family.
She leaves behind her brother John, two sons Mark, Tim and their wives, five grandchildren and their families and two great grandsons, as well
as brothers and sisters in law,
nephews, nieces and lifelong friends.
She was much loved by all of her family and will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on
Friday 13th September at 10.00am.
Flowers or donations to Parkinson's charity. If desired, donation
cheques can be made payable to:
Co-operative Funeralcare
224 Dunsbury Way
Leigh Park
Havant
PO9 5DQ
Telephone: 02392 484499
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 5, 2019