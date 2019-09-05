Barry Rosemary Aged 84, passed away unexpectedly on the 13th August 2019, surrounded

by her family and friends.

She had survived her husband Tony,

of 63 years and although she had become increasingly frail her passing

is a great shock to her family.

She leaves behind her brother John, two sons Mark, Tim and their wives, five grandchildren and their families and two great grandsons, as well

as brothers and sisters in law,

nephews, nieces and lifelong friends.

She was much loved by all of her family and will be greatly missed.

Funeral service to take place at

The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on

Friday 13th September at 10.00am.

Flowers or donations to Parkinson's charity. If desired, donation

cheques can be made payable to:

Co-operative Funeralcare

224 Dunsbury Way

Leigh Park

Havant

PO9 5DQ

Telephone: 02392 484499 Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 5, 2019