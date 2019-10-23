Home

POWERED BY

Services
M Coghlan Ltd (Fareham)
Westbury Road
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7XU
01329 282711
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
13:45
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Williams


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Rose Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Rose Emily
(nee Edwards) 4.10.1929 - 17.10.2019
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 17th October 2019, aged 90.
Wife of Percy (Ted). Mother of Steve, Sue, Jess & Nick. Much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother,
and Great-Grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
Funeral at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 1st November at 1.45pm.
All are welcome. Family flowers only, donations payable to "Portsmouth Hospitals Charity" for the Stroke Unit at QA may be sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham,
PO16 7XU. Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.