|
|
|
WILLIAMS Rose Emily
(nee Edwards) 4.10.1929 - 17.10.2019
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 17th October 2019, aged 90.
Wife of Percy (Ted). Mother of Steve, Sue, Jess & Nick. Much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother,
and Great-Grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
Funeral at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 1st November at 1.45pm.
All are welcome. Family flowers only, donations payable to "Portsmouth Hospitals Charity" for the Stroke Unit at QA may be sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham,
PO16 7XU. Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 23, 2019