|
|
|
Hay Rose Alice Sadly passed away at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
16th November, aged 92 years.
Funeral Service to be held at
Saint's Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, Lincoln, on
Friday 20th December at 12 noon, followed by Committal at
Canwick Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or
donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or cheques made
payable to Alzheimer's Society c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 6, 2019