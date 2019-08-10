Home

Tee Rosalina "Rosie" Helen Sadly taken from us far too soon on 27th July 2019,
on her 75 th birthday.
A wonderful mum, grandmother and great grandmother who will be very sadly missed, but will always be remembered.
Mum wanted no funeral, no fuss.
A celebration of her life will take place at Warblington Cemetery at a date to be advised in September when her ashes will be interred with daughter Tracey and mum June.
All our love, Robert, Karen, Claire, Steve and grandchildren.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 10, 2019
