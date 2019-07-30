|
Welch Ronald James Passed away July 13th 2019
aged 93 years.
The committal service will take place first at The Oaks Havant Crematorium at 10.00am on Tuesday 6th August 2019 with the service after the committal at Waterlooville
Baptist Church at 11.00am.
All are welcome to attend either.
The family have requested not to have flowers but would prefer donations made payable by cheque only to either
The Rowans Hospice or Dementia UK and these can be sent
c/o J Edwards Funeral Directors,
13 St Georges Walk, Waterlooville
PO7 7TU.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 30, 2019