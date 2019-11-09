|
|
|
Toms Ronald James Passed away peacefully
in The Rowans Hospice
on 2nd November, aged 74 years.
What wouldn't I give to have
at least one more day with you.
We've had some good times.
RIP my love, your Wife Gloria x
My Dad, My Rock,
We will miss you
more than words can say.
Thank you for being the greatest
Dad & Grandad.
Love you always, sleep peacefully,
Alison, Andrew, George & Ben x
Dad,
Taken too soon. We will miss you more than we can say but we will take comfort in the knowledge that you are now at peace and no longer suffering.
Sleep tight, love always.
Simon & Julie xxx
A service in celebration of Ron's life
will be held on Monday 18th November,
1:45pm at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Ron are very welcome
to attend. Family flowers only, although
donations are being gratefully received
for 'The Rowans Hospice,'
and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795 www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 9, 2019