Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Lock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lock

Notice Condolences

Ronald Lock Notice
Lock Ronald (Tosher) Passed away suddenly on 7th October 2019, aged 83 years, a wonderful Husband, Father, Granddad and Brother who will be missed by all.
Farewell service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd October at 12 Noon, followed by light refreshments at Southwick Park Golf Club. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society or Portsmouth Hospitals Trust (Butterfly Suite) in Ron's memory would be greatly received c/o Drayton Funeralcare, 252 Havant Rd, Drayton, PO6 1PA Telephone 02392-221299
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.