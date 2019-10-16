|
Lock Ronald (Tosher) Passed away suddenly on 7th October 2019, aged 83 years, a wonderful Husband, Father, Granddad and Brother who will be missed by all.
Farewell service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd October at 12 Noon, followed by light refreshments at Southwick Park Golf Club. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society or Portsmouth Hospitals Trust (Butterfly Suite) in Ron's memory would be greatly received c/o Drayton Funeralcare, 252 Havant Rd, Drayton, PO6 1PA Telephone 02392-221299
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 16, 2019