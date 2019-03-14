|
HUNT Ronald Leonard Passed away peacefully at Bedhampton Nursing Home on 10th March 2019
aged 89 years.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Portsea
on Thursday 4th April at 1.00 pm followed by interment
at Hulbert Road Cemetery, Waterlooville. Flowers welcome to Barrells Funeral Directors,
380 London Road, Waterlooville
or donations, if desired,
to 'HIOW Air Ambulance' direct.
Sadly missed by son Ray, daughter Yvonne and Tony and grandchildren Hayley, Dale and Ben.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 14, 2019
