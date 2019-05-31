|
HARRISON Ronald Sidney Sadly passed away on 18th May 2019, aged 93 years.
Funeral service to be held at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th June at 12.15.
No flowers please,
but donations to
Emsworth House would be most appreciated. Donations can be paid
via cheque, made payable to
Emsworth Amenities Fund and sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare, 320 London Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7DU.
A very special and much loved Dad.
He will be sadly missed by Lynn and
Tony, but can now once again be reunited with his beloved wife Doll x
Published in Portsmouth News on May 31, 2019
