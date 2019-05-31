Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Harrison

Notice Condolences

Ronald Harrison Notice
HARRISON Ronald Sidney Sadly passed away on 18th May 2019, aged 93 years.
Funeral service to be held at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th June at 12.15.
No flowers please,
but donations to
Emsworth House would be most appreciated. Donations can be paid
via cheque, made payable to
Emsworth Amenities Fund and sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare, 320 London Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7DU.

A very special and much loved Dad.
He will be sadly missed by Lynn and
Tony, but can now once again be reunited with his beloved wife Doll x
Published in Portsmouth News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.