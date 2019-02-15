Home

A H Freemantle Ltd (Titchfield)
46 South Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO14 4DY
01329 842115
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
14:30
South Chapel at Portchester Crematorium
Ron Francis Notice
FRANCIS Ron Passed away peacefully on
31st January 2019, aged 81 years,
after a short illness.
Loving Husband of the late Eileen
and dearly loved Father of Tim
and Wife Rachel and Maria and Husband Ken. Grandfather to Stephanie, Anna and Elizabeth.
Ron's funeral will take place
in the South Chapel at
Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 22nd February at 2.30pm.
All welcome.
Family flowers only please,
but donations can be made online
at www.ron-francis.muchloved.com.
Alternatively, cheques made payable to The Rowans Hospice Charity can be sent care of:
A.H. Freemantle Funeral Directors,
46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 15, 2019
