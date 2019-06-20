|
Holborn Roger John From Havant passed away on
Thursday 13th June at
Portsmouth Hospital, aged 71.
Father to Joanna and Rachael and grandfather to Jamie, Dan,
Erin George and Jess.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on Tuesday 25th June at 4.45pm,
all welcome.
In lieu of flowers donations for Dementia UK via Gradys Family Funeral Directors, 23, Mengham Road,
Hayling Island, PO11 9BG.
Bright colours may be worn.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 20, 2019
