HART Roger George
MBE 83, died peacefully at his home in Gosport, 6th November 2019 after a year long struggle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He leaves behind his wife Ann, children Ralph (Michelle), Hugo (Zoe), Nick, sisters Anne (Dave), Audrey (Gerry deceased), grandchildren Jo, Libby and Alex, aunt Marjory, nieces Caroline (Steve), Alison (Jacko),
great nephews Franklin and Alex.
His first wife Mireiile and
brother Brian (predeceased).
Army career in R.E.M.E. was followed by appointment as Shooting Instructor at Dulwich College coaching to successful competition at Bisley.
On retirement dedicated himself to 18th century naval history notably Sea Fencibles, spending many happy hours at the Public Record Office at Kew.
A prize-winning author and local historian, he was passionate about Trad Jazz and rugby.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Queen's Hotel, Gosport Tuesday November 26, 2019, 1300-1630. Friends and family welcome.
Charitable donations to Combat Stress.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 14, 2019