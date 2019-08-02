|
|
|
Ayling Robin Leslie Passed away on Tuesday 9th July,
aged 90.
He will be very sadly missed by
Wife Ann, Chris, Jane, Trevor,
David and Jade.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium on Monday 12th August 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to:
The British Heart Foundation
C/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
224 Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park,
Havant. PO9 5BQ
Telephone: 023 92 48 44 99
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 2, 2019