Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
13:00
Warblington Cemetery
Robert Searle Notice
SEARLE Robert Michael Passed away on 3rd July 2019,
aged 89 years. Loving husband to Mary and father to Dave and Steve will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral Service to be held on
Tuesday 23rd July 2019, in Warblington Cemetery, at 1.00pm. Following the service the family would like you to join them for light refreshments at
The Brookfield Hotel, Havant Road, Emsworth. Flowers welcome from all, and can be sent C/O W. Wraight & Son
The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG.Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 11, 2019
