PATON Robert (Bob) Charles Sydney Of Langport, Somerset (formerly of Vale Grove, Gosport and White Hart Lane, Portchester). Passed away peacefully in Taunton Hospital
on 6th July 2019, aged 97.
He survived his wife Edna and worked for Blakes of Gossport, AEW Haslar and Portchester Allotment Association.
Greatly loved and missed by Robert, Philip and family.
A scattering of his ashes in Portchester is planned for later (for details ring 07763382829).
Published in Portsmouth News on July 18, 2019