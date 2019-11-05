Home

Lewis Robert John Passed away on 10th October 2019, aged 81. He will be very sadly missed
by all of his family and many friends
on Hayling Island.

The funeral will take place at
St Mary's Church Hayling Island on
Monday 11th November 2019 at 11.30am. Flowers are welcome but must conform to the regulations
of the Natural Burial Site.
Alternatively donations can
be made to the RNLI at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to: RNLI

c/o Southern Cooperative Funeralcare, 20 Mengham Road, Hayling Island,
PO11 9HL Telephone: 02392 460047
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 5, 2019
