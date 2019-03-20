|
|
|
Kirby Robert Michael Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital on 8th March aged 85 years.
Much loved Husband of Joan, loving Dad to Julie and Diane, special Grandpa to Shane and Claire, and Great Grandpa to Esmie, Jaxon and Carrie.
We will all miss you forever.
A service in celebration of Bob's life will be held on Wednesday 27th March, 10.30am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Bob are very welcome to attend. Flowers or enquiries to
The Searson Family Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More