Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kirby

Notice Condolences

Robert Kirby Notice
Kirby Robert Michael Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital on 8th March aged 85 years.
Much loved Husband of Joan, loving Dad to Julie and Diane, special Grandpa to Shane and Claire, and Great Grandpa to Esmie, Jaxon and Carrie.
We will all miss you forever.
A service in celebration of Bob's life will be held on Wednesday 27th March, 10.30am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Bob are very welcome to attend. Flowers or enquiries to
The Searson Family Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.