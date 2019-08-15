|
|
|
Jeffries Robert George
"Robin" Much loved Cousin to all the Baker Family, who passed away suddenly in Hospital on the 30th July 2019.
Funeral Service to take place
at Portchester Crematorium,
on the 27th of August at 3:15pm.
Will all other relatives and friends
and those who knew him please
join us to celebrate his life.
Family flowers only please.
Donations will be gratefully received, made payable by cheque to
The Alzheimer's Society
c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham,
PO16 7SJ 01329 280249 or at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 15, 2019