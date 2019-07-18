Evans Robert Walter

'Bob' Passed away at home on

July 5th 2019, aged 84 years.

Devoted husband to Jennifer and

loving father to Elizabeth and Caroline.



Celebration of Life Service will take place on Thursday 25th July 2019,

12 noon at Holy Trinity Church

in Gosport.



Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, may be made to 'Dogs Trust' either via the collection plate in church or the Funeral Director. All enquiries c/o

Solent Funeral Services,

82 - 84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, PO13 9DA.

Tel: (02392) 717039



~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



In loving memory of Bob, a much loved husband, father of our two daughters and grandfather to their nine children.



Bob, my dearest friend, husband and love, forever in my thoughts and heart, ever yours Jennifer.



~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



Dearest Daddy "Bob".

Suddenly but peacefully taken from us, whilst at home, last Friday 5th July.



Gone, but never far from our

thoughts and hearts.



Miss you and love you always - your ever loving and grateful daughters, Elizabeth and Caroline.



A darling daddy - everything a daddy should be and more.

Our biggest hope is to have some of his goodness and intelligence, his generosity and unique sense of humour to live on in us and the grandchildren he loved so much, Caroline and Elizabeth xxxxx Published in Portsmouth News on July 18, 2019