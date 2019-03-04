Home

W Wraight & Son
The Square
Emsworth, Hampshire PO10 7EG
01243 372255
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
14:00
Castle Inn
Rowlands Castle
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
14:45
St John's Church
Rowlands Castle
View Map
Committal
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
15:30
St John's Churchyard
Robert Byrom Notice
Byrom Robert James Passed away on 4th January 2019, aged 88 years.

Funeral Service to be held
on Monday 11th March 2019, in
St John's Church, Rowlands Castle, at 2.45pm, followed by committal in St John's Churchyard at 3.30pm.
Funeral party meeting at the Castle Inn, Rowlands Castle at 14.00 and returning to the Castle Inn after burial service.

Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, can be made by cheque payable to Help for Heroes, and can be sent C/O W. Wraight & Son .
The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG. Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 4, 2019
