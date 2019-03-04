|
|
|
Byrom Robert James Passed away on 4th January 2019, aged 88 years.
Funeral Service to be held
on Monday 11th March 2019, in
St John's Church, Rowlands Castle, at 2.45pm, followed by committal in St John's Churchyard at 3.30pm.
Funeral party meeting at the Castle Inn, Rowlands Castle at 14.00 and returning to the Castle Inn after burial service.
Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, can be made by cheque payable to Help for Heroes, and can be sent C/O W. Wraight & Son .
The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG. Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More