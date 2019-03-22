HILLIKER Rita May Passed away peacefully at

Cams Ridge Nursing Home on 25th February 2019,

aged 91 years.

Born in Liverpool on 1st May 1927.



Mum, you went to sleep to be with Dad whom you missed so much.

Now you are together to dance

again and watch over us all.

We miss you both so much,

give Dad a big hug.

With love from Lorna and Neil, Nicholas and Georgina, Jenny and Mark and your Great Grandchildren.



To a special mum & big nanny,

you will be sadly missed by all the family. Now you are reunited with Dad.

Thanks for everything and

as I've said once before,

simply the best is laid to rest.

Love, Phil, Jackie, Sophie,

Joe, Connor & Liv xxxxxx



In loving memory of a dear mum,

now reunited with Dad.

We will miss your stories

about your memories of

Liverpool as a child and teenager.

Will be sadly missed by son Paul and daughter-in-law Sue, grandchildren Emily and partner Shankar, Adam and wife Alexandra, Becky and husband Dave, and great grandchildren

Millie, Harry, and Samuel.

Rest in Peace Mum xxxx.



Her funeral service will take place

on Friday 29th March 2019 at

Portchester Crematorium

(South Chapel) at 2.30pm.

Wake will be held at the Cob & Pen, Wallington. All welcome.

Flowers or donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support, may be sent c/o Ruby Funerals, 175 High Street,

Lee-on-the-Solent, PO13 9BX,

