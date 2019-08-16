|
Palmer Richard Edward Dear Dad / Grandad,
God thought it was a blessing
To come and rescue you.
He knew that there was nothing
That we could do for you.
It broke our hearts to let Him
Take you from our lives.
But peace is all we want for you
Now in those heavenly skies.
Until we meet again some day
We know you'll always be,
Deep within our broken hearts
Forever........ Eternally.
Forever in our hearts.
Love heart-broken Son &
Daughter-in-law Stephen and Annette & Grandchildren Charlotte
and Jordan xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 16, 2019