CUTLER Richard (Dick) Passed away peacefully at QA hospital on 4th March, two weeks short of
his 97th birthday.
He lived his whole life in the house
in Kings Road, Emsworth,
where he was born.
Predeceased by his siblings, Win (Sylvester), Fred, and Lucy (Bish).
Funeral at The Oaks, Bartons Road, Havant, at 2.30pm on 5th April 2019.
All welcome.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Sightsavers or
Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary.
Enquiries to W Wraight & Son, Emsworth (01243 372255)
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 22, 2019
