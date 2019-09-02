Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
14:30
Havant Crematorium
Jacklin Raymond Peacefully on
Tuesday 13 August 2019 at Rowans Hospice, Purbrook aged 85 years.
Much loved father to Karen & Fiona.
A wonderful brother to Len.
Dearly loved grandfather to Craig, Matthew, Joe, Jenna, Amy & Daniel.
Funeral service at
Havant Crematorium on
Friday 13 September 2019 at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Rowans Hospice c/o
I. N. Newman Ltd, 55 Winchester St, Salisbury, SP1 1HL. Tel: 01722 413136.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 2, 2019
