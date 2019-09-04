|
|
|
BAILEY Raymond John Raymond passed away on
Thursday 22nd August, aged 74 years.
Raymond was a very special and much loved gentleman and he will be very sadly missed by his loving
Wife Linda, family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 11th 2019 in
The Oaks Crematorium at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, can be made
by cheque, payable to, Portsmouth Hospitals Charity and can either be given to the Funeral Director on the day or alternatively sent c/o
A G Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 4, 2019