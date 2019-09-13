|
|
|
Gritt Ray Passed away on
Tuesday 3rd September 2019
aged 84 years.
Ray will be sadly missed by
wife Shirley, son Geoffrey and
daughter in law Sally and
grandsons Christopher and Simon.
He will also be missed by sisters
Joan and Sue as well as
all of his family and friends.
x x x x x
The funeral service will take place at
Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel on Friday 27th September at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only,
however, donations in Ray's memory
made payable to
British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Solent Funeral Services
82-84 High Street
Lee on the Solent
PO13 9DA
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 13, 2019