Rachel Chilver

Rachel Chilver Notice
Chilver (formerly Veitch)
Rachel Sadly passed away at
Queen Alexandra Hospital
on 6th June aged 65 years.
Loving wife of John. Loved sister of John and sister in law Jan.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 27 th June at 10.15am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired, cheques made payable to The Rowans Hospice
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
11 Rowner Road, Rowner Gosport,
PO13 9UB. (023) 92502281.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 20, 2019
