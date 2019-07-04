|
WILSON Rachael (Jeff) Passed away suddenly
on Thursday 20th June at
Queen Alexandra Hospital, aged 43 years.
She will be loved and missed
by everyone that knew her.
Funeral service is to take place
on Tuesday 9th July at
Portchester Crematorium at 3.30pm.
At the family's request please
wear bright colours.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired to Cancer Research
c/o Forever Together Funeral Care,
197 Allaway Avenue,
Paulsgrove, PO6 4HG.
Telephone 02392382444
Published in Portsmouth News on July 4, 2019