CROSBY Poppy Passed away peacefully
on 10th August 2019 aged 86.
Beloved wife of John for
nearly 57 years,
mother of Peter and Richard and Grandmother to three.
Funeral on Wednesday 11th September at 12.30pm at Chichester Crematorium followed by a service at
St. Stephen's Church, North Mundham.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired to Sage House (Dementia Support), Tangmere
C/o Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester PO19 8AW Tel: 01243 782209
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 30, 2019