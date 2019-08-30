Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
1 Kingsham Avenue
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 8AW
01243 782209
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:30
Chichester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Poppy Crosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Poppy Crosby

Notice Condolences

Poppy Crosby Notice
CROSBY Poppy Passed away peacefully
on 10th August 2019 aged 86.
Beloved wife of John for
nearly 57 years,
mother of Peter and Richard and Grandmother to three.
Funeral on Wednesday 11th September at 12.30pm at Chichester Crematorium followed by a service at
St. Stephen's Church, North Mundham.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired to Sage House (Dementia Support), Tangmere
C/o Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester PO19 8AW Tel: 01243 782209
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.