Priest Phyllis
(nee Kelsey) Widow of Eric.
Late of Broom Square, Milton.
Sadly passed away on
21st February 2019 aged 93 years.
Will be greatly missed by her sisters, Gladys and Liz, brother Bob and
other family members.
Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium, North Chapel on Thursday 28th March at 10.15am.
All who knew Phyllis welcome.
Flowers welcome, donations if desired, payable to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity c/o Cooperative Funeralcare, 157 Fratton Road, PO1 5ER
Tel: 02392 863031
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 8, 2019
