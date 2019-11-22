|
HELLIER Phyllis Charlotte Passed away peacefully on
19th November 2019,
aged 84 years.
Mum
You will always be remembered
as a loving Wife, Mother and Nan.
Sadly passed with her
loving Daughter and Son
at her side, now at rest with John.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Thomas A Becket Church on
Friday 29th November at 11.00am followed by interment at
Warblington Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired may be sent c/o
Barrells Funeral Directors
380 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7TA
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 22, 2019